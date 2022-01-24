SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $647.94, but opened at $562.01. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 7,021 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $698.54 and a 200-day moving average of $650.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

