Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $22.14 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

