Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 277,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 2,283.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

