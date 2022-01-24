Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $827.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

