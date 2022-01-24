Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

CRON opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

