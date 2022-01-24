Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,800 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,860 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

