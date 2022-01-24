Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.32) price objective on the stock.

LON SLP opened at GBX 102 ($1.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £278.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($27,025.73).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.