Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

