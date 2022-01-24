Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,418. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $318.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

