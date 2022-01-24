Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after buying an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after buying an additional 349,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 80,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

