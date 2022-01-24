Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.55

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
