Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,671 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upwork were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

UPWK opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

