Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $828,000 Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $92.06 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

