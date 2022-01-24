Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,314 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

