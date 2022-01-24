Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 500,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,634,142 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $11.01.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Featured Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.