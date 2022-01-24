Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 500,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,634,142 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

