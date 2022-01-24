Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.5978 per share. This is a positive change from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.