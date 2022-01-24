Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.
OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
About Telenet Group
Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.
