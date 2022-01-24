TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.37

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.37 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 155883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.93.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

