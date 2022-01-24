Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

