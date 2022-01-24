Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.