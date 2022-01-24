Teradyne (TER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.