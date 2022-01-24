TerraKRW Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,092.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $76,092.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,674,365,440 coins and its circulating supply is 38,673,636,332 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

