Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.89

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8857 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of TBVPY opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
