The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys £4,960.03 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($12.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,767.68).

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 893 ($12.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 872 ($11.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,136 ($15.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 976.30.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

