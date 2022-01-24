The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320,191 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Charles Schwab worth $940,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,617 shares of company stock worth $45,574,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.