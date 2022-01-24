The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,617 shares of company stock valued at $45,574,441. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

