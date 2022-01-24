The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

