The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive surprise history, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect the benefits of higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. Economic recovery is expected to support loan and deposit balances. Inorganic expansion strategies position PNC Financial well for bottom-line growth. Its sound capital deployment activities are positives. However, mounting operating expenses will likely keep denting the company’s bottom line in the near term. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rate environment might persistently strain the bank’s net interest margin (NIM). Exposure to a risky loan portfolio is also bothersome.”

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

