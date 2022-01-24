The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Marc S. Pritchard Sells 51,837 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

