The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by SRB Corp

SRB Corp cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 8.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $132,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

NYSE PG traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

