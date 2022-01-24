The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.15

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $988.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

