The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 236,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

