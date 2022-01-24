Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.96.
