Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

