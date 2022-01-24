TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $12.94. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2,886 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $626.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.