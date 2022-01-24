Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Tops $23.44 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $21.31 or 0.00058239 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

