Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Purchases $10,368.00 in Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.10. 6,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

