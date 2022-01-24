TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of TransAct Technologies worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,414. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

