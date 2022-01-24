Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $1,686,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.