Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.30 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

