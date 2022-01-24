TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.