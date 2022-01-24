TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.