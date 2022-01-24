TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
