TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3,037.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

