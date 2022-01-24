TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3,037.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
