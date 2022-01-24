TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK opened at $34.26 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.