TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.