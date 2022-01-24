TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

