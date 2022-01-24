TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 740,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230,191 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 428,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,472,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,124,000 after purchasing an additional 536,544 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,474,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.64 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

