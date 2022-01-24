TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

