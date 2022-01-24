Trollcoin Price Down 13.7% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $215,562.74 and approximately $4,164.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00101123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.06 or 1.00033552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00028487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00426246 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

