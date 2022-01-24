Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII opened at $118.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

