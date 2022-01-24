Truist Financial Corp Buys 817 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $14,098,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.