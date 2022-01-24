Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,382 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

